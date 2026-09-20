St. Louis City ups unbeaten streak to club-record 16 with 3-1 victory over Toronto

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlo Holse, Tomas Totland and Simon Becher all scored to propel St. Louis City to a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night, extending a club-record unbeaten streak to 16.

St. Louis City (12-6-8) has gone 11-0-5 during the run to climb from 14th place in the Western Conference to fifth at the start of the day.

Holse found the net in the 43rd minute with assists from Totland and Alexandru Mățan to give St. Louis City (12-6-8) a 1-0 lead that stood through halftime. It was his third goal in his first eight MLS appearances.

Totland used assists from Mățan and Conrad Wallem to score his career-best third of the season in the 54th minute for a two-goal lead.

Wallem set up Simon Becher for a goal in the 68th minute for a 3-0 advantage. Becher has a career-best eight goals this season.

St. Louis City keeper Roman Bürki lost his bid for a clean sheet when Theo Corbeanu scored off a header in the final minute of second-half stoppage time. He finished with one save.

Luka Gavran saved five shots for Toronto (6-9-11).

Up next

Toronto: At Nashville SC on Saturday.

St. Louis: At New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

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