Helicopter crash near Canadian city of Montreal leaves 4 dead, police say

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — A helicopter crashed Saturday southeast of the Canadian city of Montreal, killing all four people on board, police said.

Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson for Sûreté du Québec provincial police, said the helicopter reportedly experienced difficulties before crashing around 2:30 p.m. in the municipality of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, which is roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of Montreal.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within an hour of the crash, but the four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, Bilodeau said.

The provincial police have not yet identified the victims or the cause of the crash.

The spokesperson said the helicopter seems to have been a private aircraft.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to the crash site.