Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Russian general killed by bomb under his car in Moscow

By AP News
Russia Explosion

Russia Explosion

Photo Icon View Photos

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian general was killed Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, investigators said.

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, died from his injuries, Svetlana Petrenko, official spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, said.

“Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” Petrenko said.

Russian news outlets reported that a car exploded in a parking lot on Moscow’s Yaseneva Street with the driver inside at approximately 7 a.m.

Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility for a similar attack against a high-ranking Russian soldier in December 2024. Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building a day after Kyiv leveled criminal charges against him. His assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, was also killed.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.