Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Czech town hall shooting leaves 1 dead and 6 wounded

By AP News
Czech Republic Shooting

Czech Republic Shooting

Photo Icon View Photo

PRAGUE (AP) — A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday left one dead and six others wounded, including three police officers, police said.

Police said the suspect fatally shot himself and there was no further danger.

The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall. Police ruled out terrorism or an extremist attack.

“Nor is it a politically or religiously motivated attack. Everything indicates that it is a relationship-based motive,” a police statement said.

The dead was a town hall employee. The town′s mayor was among the wounded.

Police said the attacker was armed with three illegally held weapons.

President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš offered condolences to the victims’ relatives.

Chribska is located near the German border and has a population of about 1,300.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.