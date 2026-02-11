Kosovo’s new parliament convenes, hurries to elect new government after deadlock

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s new parliament on Wednesday met for the first time since a December snap election, aiming to approve a new government as soon as possible following more than a yearlong political deadlock in the Balkan country.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti is set for another mandate after his Vetevendosje, or Self-Determination, party won 57 seats in the 120-member parliament. The party is expected to form a coalition government with several ethnic minority groups.

Lawmakers on Wednesday chose former justice minister Albulena Haxhiu as parliament speaker.

The snap ballot on Dec. 28 was scheduled after the Self-Determination party failed to form a government despite winning the most votes in a February 2025 election. This led to a crippling political deadlock throughout last year.

The new parliament’s formation was further delayed by a recount vote over widespread irregularities.

A former Serbian province, Kosovo declared independence in 2008 following a 1998-99 war that ended after a U.S.-led NATO intervention. Serbia does not recognize the split and tensions have simmered ever since.

The new parliament must first approve this year’s budget that has been delayed because of the political crisis. Lawmakers also are set to elect a new president in March as current President Vjosa Osmani’s mandate expires in early April.

Prime minister Kurti, 50, came to power in 2021 after also briefly occupying the role in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former political prisoner during Serbia’s rule in Kosovo, Kurti has taken a tough stand in talks mediated by the European Union on normalizing relations with Belgrade. Kosovo and Serbia have been told they must normalize ties if they wish to join the 27-nation bloc.

Washington and its allies have recognized Kosovo’s independence while Russia and China have sided with Serbia in the dispute.

___

Associated Press Writer Jovana Gec contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.

By ZANA CIMILI

Associated Press