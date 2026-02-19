Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
38.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UK’s former Prince Andrew arrested: Read the police statement in full

By AP News
Britan Epstein Andrew

Britan Epstein Andrew

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON (AP) — U.K. police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his 60s. Mountbatten-Windsor, who is the former Prince Andrew, is 66.

Here’s the statement by the Thames Valley Police:

___

As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.