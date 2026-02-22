Skip to main content
Russian missile and drone barrage hits Kyiv suburbs, killing 1

By AP News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing one person in the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Emergency Service said on Sunday.

Another eight people, including one child, were rescued from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the service said.

The attack caused damage and fires to erupt in five districts in the suburbs of Kyiv: Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha and Fastiv. In the village of Putrivka in the Fastiv district, emergency first responders worked on saving people buried under debris.

Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, resulting in significant fires, which were later extinguished, the emergency service said.

During the almost four years since Russia launched an all-out war on its neighbor, and despite a new push over the past year in U.S.-led peace efforts, Ukrainian civilians have endured constant aerial attacks. Russia has ramped up attacks targeting the country’s energy grid, leaving Ukrainian civilians without electricity and heating amid harsh winter conditions.

