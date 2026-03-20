Czech authorities probe suspected arson at a drone technology company

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech authorities said Friday they were investigating a fire at a warehouse of a company that makes drone technology as a suspected arson linked to terrorism.

The fire broke out in an industrial zone in the city of Pardubice, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Prague, causing no injuries, police said.

LPP Holding confirmed a fire in one of its buildings. It said it was cooperating with the investigation and declined further comment.

The company develops and makes products for civilian and military use, such as drone technologies used by Ukraine’s armed forces in the fight against the Russian invasion.

Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar said “the incident may be related to a terrorist attack.”

“At the moment, we don’t have information about a further danger,” he said.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called the news “very serious.” Top police officer Martin ondrášek said police assumed arson.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and police said there was no danger to the public. It was not immediately clear what was inside the warehouse that was on fire.

LPP Holding had previously said it was planning to open a center to develop and produce drones and train personnel in cooperation with Israeli Elbit Systems, a military technology company.

Metnar said the Czech side will share details of the investigation with its foreign partners.