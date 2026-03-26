Florence pays homage to Gucci’s founder with a piazza

MILAN (AP) — The Italian city of Florence now has a Guccio Gucci Piazza where aficionados of the global fashion brand can pay homage to its founder in the city where he was born.

Four of Gucci’s great-grandchildren were there Thursday for the naming ceremony at the piazza, with a view of the famed Ponte Vecchio and Uffizi Gallery, on the 145th anniversary of Gucci’s birth. Several Gucci executives and former employees, including an 88-year-old woman who was hired by Guccio himself, also attended.

“Gucci and Florence are synonymous with beauty,” great-granddaughter Patrizia Gucci told The Associated Press. “This means a great deal to the family, that he is being remembered as a great entrepreneur who invented this brand that has become famous throughout the world.’’

Gucci left Florence as a teenager for London, where he worked as an elevator operator and bellhop in the Savoy Hotel. He was inspired by the fine luggage of the wealthy clients to return to Florence and start his own leather goods company that in later generations expanded into footwear and clothing. The Gucci family sold their final stake in the company in the early 1990s.

Gucci headquarters remain in Florence. Elsewhere in the city, the Gucci Garden brand experience includes a museum, boutique and restaurant on Piazza della Signoria.

Through its many incarnations, Gucci has maintained its cultural relevance, from the runway to red carpets and popular music. The runway premiere of Gucci’s new creative director, Demna, was one of the most highly anticipated of the recent Milan Fashion Week in February.

“Guccio Gucci’s story is of primary importance to Florence, representing creativity, know-how, quality, beauty, value and the dignity of work,’’ city official Caterina Biti said during the naming ceremony.

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press