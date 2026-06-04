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Small plane crash in Croatia leaves 4 people dead

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By AP News
Croatia Plane Crash

Croatia Plane Crash

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ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A small plane crashed in Croatia on Thursday, killing at least four people, police said.

The plane crashed near Medulin, a town on the Istria peninsula, a statement said. The official HINA news agency reported that it was a German plane that took off from Austria.

Photos from the scene showed the plane wreckage in a field and police and firefighters at the scene.

Local pilot Nijaz Delic told the Index news portal that the plane “spiralled (in the air) and crashed into the ground.”

It was unknown how many people were on the aircraft. No other details were immediately available.

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