Ukrainian mothers see a rising number of complications with their pregnancies, in photos

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is seeing a rising number of premature births, emergency cesarean sections and other pregnancy complications.

Some areas near the front lines have seen rates of premature births nearly double since the war started with Russia’s invasion in 2022, according to U.N. data. Experts say the reasons for this are complex, but the profound psychological and physical stress the war is inflicting on pregnant mothers is contributing.

“We’re seeing this real link between acute stress and birthing and pregnancy-related complications,” said Isaac Hurskin, a spokesperson for the U.N. Population Fund.

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By EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press