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Norwegian King Harald’s health is in very serious condition, palace says

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By AP News
Norway Royals

Norway Royals

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OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian King Harald was in “very serious condition” as his health deteriorated, palace officials said Thursday, prompting the queen and Crown Prince Haakon to cancel their engagements.

The 89-year-old monarch, who has hemolytic anemia and has been on sick leave for several weeks, was admitted to the National Hospital in Oslo earlier this month. His condition had previously stabilized following a bacterial blood infection but the royal palace on Thursday said it had worsened.

Haakon, his son, has been serving as regent during the king’s time in the hospital.

Harald, who has been monarch since 1991, has been in and out of the hospital several times in recent years.

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