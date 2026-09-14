How a photographer sees images of daily life as a unifying force

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Vadim Ghirda is a Bucharest, Romania-based Associated Press photographer who has documented major news, conflict and humanitarian stories for more than 35 years.

Here’s what he had to say about this extraordinary photo:

Why this photo

I enjoy shooting events outside the mainstream hard-news agenda. They often offer a more intimate perspective on human nature, and photography is one of the greatest vehicles for exploring it. Photography and other forms of visual journalism are a universal language, accessible to all humans regardless of the things that mislead us into thinking we are different: race, gender, social status, access to education, sexual orientation, or religion. Speak it well and you have a good shot at breaking down the cultural barriers that separate us. This has always been an important mission, and in times of growing division, it is more important than ever.

How I made this photo

I am not a fan of technicalities. The way we “see” our individuality is what makes the photograph. However, the tools we choose help us better convey the ‘soul’ of a fleeting moment. In this case, a wide-aperture lens and its shallow depth of field helped make the subject stand out. I was also very lucky — one must always acknowledge that.

Why it works

It is a simple image, and this is the main reason it is eye-catching. The little girl, wearing an angel costume, is backlit and surrounded by almost dark areas. This contrast, together with capturing her in midair — a posture we’d expect from a little angel — makes the photograph work. She is tiny and beaming with childhood energy as she jumps among adults who seem unaware of her presence.

I choose to see her as hope in a not very happy environment. After all, this is the role of angels.

More about the photographer

Since joining AP in December 1989, Vadim Ghirda’s assignments have included the upheaval following communism in Eastern Europe, the Balkan wars, the Middle East, Crimea, and Russia’s war in Ukraine. His work has received recognition, including a World Press Photo award, Prix Bayeux-Calvados and a 2023 Pulitzer Prize as part of AP’s Breaking News Photography team covering Ukraine.

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For more extraordinary AP photography, click here.

By VADIM GHIRDA

Associated Press