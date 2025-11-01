Skip to main content
British police say multiple people were stabbed on a train near Cambridge and 2 individuals arrested

By AP News
LONDON (AP) — British police said Saturday that “multiple people” have been stabbed on a train near Cambridge and that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

British Transport Police said on X that its officers responded to the incident on a train to Huntingdon “where multiple people have been stabbed,” while the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that it had mobilized a large-scale response and that “multiple patients” were hospitalized.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the local police force, said armed police attended after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7:39 p.m. on Saturday. It added that the two people were arrested at the station, which is around 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of London.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that his “thoughts are with all those affected” after the “appalling incident.”

Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he had heard of “horrendous scenes” on the train.

