Bangladesh beats Ireland by an innings and 47 runs in the first cricket test

By AP News

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored centuries as Bangladesh defeated Ireland by an innings and 47 runs in the first cricket test on Friday.

Joy’s career-best 171 and Shanto’s 100 guided Bangladesh to 587-8 (declared) before Ireland was bowled out for 286 in its first innings.

Needing 301 runs to force Bangladesh to bat a second time, Ireland was dismissed for 254 in the second session on Day 4.

Electing to bat first in the opener of a two-test series, Ireland got half-centuries from Paul Striling and Cade Carmichael, who added 96 runs after the departure of captain Andy Balbirnie for a duck.

Stirling survived twice before being dismissed by 60 runs and Carmichael added 59.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who claimed 3-50, ripped through the Irish middle order before Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker shared 53 runs to steady the innings.

Debutant Hasan Murad removed both of them to finished with 2-47 and effectively ruined Ireland’s prospect to get past 300.

The second test begins next Wednesday at Dhaka.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

