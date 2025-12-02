Skip to main content
Juventus advances to Italian Cup quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Udinese

By AP News
Italy Coppa Italia Soccer

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Udinese after teenage defender Matteo Palma scored an own goal and conceded a penalty Tuesday.

Juventus, which holds the record for the most Italian Cup trophies with 15, will next face either Atalanta or Genoa, which play each other on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri took the lead midway through the first half when United States international Weston McKennie did well down the right flank before putting in a low cross that Palma turned into his own net as he tried to anticipate Jonathan David.

A video review in the second half spotted that the 17-year-old Palma had fouled Juan Cabal in the penalty area. Substitute Manuel Locatelli struck the resulting spot kick straight down the middle.

