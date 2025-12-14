Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
42.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Swiss skier Loic Meillard leads 3 Norwegians in 1st run of Val d’Isere slalom

By AP News
France World Cup Alpine Skiing

France World Cup Alpine Skiing

Photo Icon View Photos

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Swiss skier Loic Meillard led the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday and was in position to claim his second victory of the Olympic season in two days.

Meillard, the world champion in slalom, led a Swiss sweep of the podium in a giant slalom on Saturday.

Norwegians stood second, third and fourth: Timon Haugan was a slim 0.05 seconds behind in second, Atle Lie McGrath was 0.14 behind in third, and Henrik Kristoffersen was 0.43 behind in fourth.

Brazil’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen stood fifth, 0.51 behind.

British skier Laurie Taylor raced into seventh with the No. 27 bib.

Paco Rassat, the French racer who won a slalom in Gurgle, Austria, last month, straddled a gate midway down.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be held Feb. 6-22, with men’s Alpine skiing to be held in Bormio.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.