Paris FC knocks out holder PSG from the French Cup in shock historic win

PARIS (AP) — Paris FC knocked out Paris Saint-Germain from the French Cup after an historic snatch-and-grab triumph that marked a first ever win against its richer and more illustrious neighbor on Monday.

PSG, the record 16-time winner of the Coupe de France, has failed to make the last 32 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Cup holder PSG dominated throughout at home but could not make its pressure count and it paid a price when Paris FC grabbed the only goal in the 74th minute.

Former PSG winger Jonathan Ikoné poked the ball home on a counterattack, a month after he scored all three goals in Paris FC’s fifth-round win at US Raon-l’Étape.

Ikoné came up through PSG’s youth teams and played seven times for the club during the 2016-17 season before enjoying longer spells at Lille and Fiorentina.

PSG had 70% possession and 25 shots on goal compared to Paris FC’s four. However, Paris FC keeper Obed Nkambadio kept the home side at bay with a fine display.

___

