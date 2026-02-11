Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
Sponsored By:

Freiburg beats Hertha Berlin on penalties to advance to German Cup semifinals

By AP News
Germany Cup Soccer

Germany Cup Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Freiburg advanced to the semifinals of the German Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win at Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Muller saved Pascal Klemens’ sudden death spot kick in the Olympiastadion in Berlin to secure his team’s place in the last four of the competition. Yuito Suzuki’s strike had put the visitors 5-4 in front, meaning Klemens had to score to keep the shootout going.

After the game ended goalless in regulation time, Yuito Suzuki fired Freiburg ahead in the 96th minute. Eight minutes later the game was level again when Fabian Reese struck with a shot into the top corner.

Muller denied Michael Cuisance earlier in the shootout, but Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi then saw his spot kick saved by Hertha keeper Tjark Ernst.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.