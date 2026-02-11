Freiburg beats Hertha Berlin on penalties to advance to German Cup semifinals

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Freiburg advanced to the semifinals of the German Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win at Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Muller saved Pascal Klemens’ sudden death spot kick in the Olympiastadion in Berlin to secure his team’s place in the last four of the competition. Yuito Suzuki’s strike had put the visitors 5-4 in front, meaning Klemens had to score to keep the shootout going.

After the game ended goalless in regulation time, Yuito Suzuki fired Freiburg ahead in the 96th minute. Eight minutes later the game was level again when Fabian Reese struck with a shot into the top corner.

Muller denied Michael Cuisance earlier in the shootout, but Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi then saw his spot kick saved by Hertha keeper Tjark Ernst.

