Paris police shoot and injure a knife-wielding man who tried to attack officers at Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (AP) — A man wielding a knife tried to attack police during a ceremony beneath the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris on Friday, and was shot and injured by a police officer, officials said.

The attacker targeted an officer securing the ceremony for relighting the eternal flame honoring unknown soldiers at the Napoleon-era landmark, according to a Paris police official. Another officer shot the attacker, who was hospitalized, the official said.

No bystanders or police officers were injured in the incident, the official told The Associated Press.

The French counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said it is investigating the case and sent an investigator to the scene.

The Arc de Triomphe is one of Paris’ most famous sites, and sits atop the busy Champs-Elysees avenue.

A large police presence was visible Friday evening near the monument, which was closed to the public. The traffic circle surrounding the Arc de Triomphe remained open to vehicles.

The nearby metro station was closed for security reasons at the request of police, Paris public transport operator RATP said.

No other details were immediately available.