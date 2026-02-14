Ireland grinds out a shaky Six Nations win over Italy in second half fightback

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland got relief from a 20-13 home win over Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday, coming from behind at halftime and grinding out an unconvincing result.

Coach Andy Farrell wanted his slumping side to muzzle the doubters and make a statement after being blown away by France 36-14 last week, Ireland’s worst Six Nations loss in 16 years.

Instead, Italy reaffirmed it is no longer the tournament doormat, backing up its 18-15 opening win over Scotland by contributing daringly to a compelling match and being unfortunate. Italy had a try ruled out and another try missed by an unlucky bounce of the ball.

Way past 80 minutes, Italy’s last attack was broken by an intercept by James Lowe, who took it to the Italy 22 and got a penalty. But instead of taking three points to rob Italy of a losing bonus point, Ireland went for a bonus-point fourth try and kicked the ball dead, ending the match.

Ireland’s performance won’t worry England before their clash at Twickenham next weekend, when Italy goes to title favorite France.

From the kickoff, Ireland showed the intent that Farrell wished he’d seen more of in Paris last week. The attack flowed with wingers Robert Baloucoune — playing his first test in more than three years — and Lowe prominent.

Italy’s defense was equal to the task, making two ruck turnovers. An Irish tap penalty was wasted when hooker Dan Sheehan was penalized for a high jump.

It took Italy winger Louis Lynagh’s yellow card for a so-called deliberate knock-on to open a gap that Ireland exposed. Center Stuart McCloskey offloaded for fullback Jamie Osborne to score untouched. The easy conversion attempt was badly missed by Sam Prendergast.

As much as Ireland dominated the first 20 minutes, the second 20 was Italy’s.

Fullback Lorenzo Pani spoiled a beautiful chip and chase when he offloaded too low for Michele Lamaro, who had only grass between him and the tryline.

After Ireland scrumhalf Craig Casey took a yellow card and bloodied nose from a passive high tackle on Italy’s Lorenzo Cannone, Italy kicked to the corner, mauled the lineout and hooker Giacomo Nicotera scored. Paolo Garbisi’s sideline conversion gave them a 10-5 lead.

Italy tighthead Simone Ferrari continued to have the edge on Ireland loosehead Jeremy Loughman and, near halftime, Italy’s scrum shattered Ireland’s. Italy waived the three points to gamble on seven. But the maul was stopped and the attack held up.

Still, Italy led at halftime in Dublin for the first time ever and was halfway to a first Six Nations win in the Irish capital.

The halftime lead lasted less than three minutes. Ireland sent a kickable penalty into the left corner and the lineout ball was used for Jack Conan to burrow over. Prendergast missed the conversion attempt badly again.

Italy should have retaken the lead thanks to sublime back play. Osborne had to make a try-saving tackle on counterpart Pani, then a Lynagh try was canceled after center Tommaso Menoncello ruined his lovely break with a forward pass.

That was Ireland’s cue to send on Jamison Gibson-Park followed by Jack Crowley. The new pivots were decisive and sparked Ireland to attack from all parts. They earned the lead for the first time in 25 minutes when Baloucoune backed himself to beat two defenders to the tryline.

Crowley converted, added a penalty and Ireland was 20-10 up and rampant.

But Italy rallied again, and the scrum produced the rare sight of lifting Irish and Lions tighthead Tadhg Furlong off his feet.

Nothing else by Italy in the last 14 minutes was as stunning, and the visitor fell to its narrowest loss in Dublin in 18 years.

