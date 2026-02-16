Man in northern Sweden suspected of selling sex with his wife to at least 120 men

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A man in northern Sweden is suspected of exploiting his wife and selling sex with her to at least 120 men, the prosecutor in charge of the case told The Associated Press on Monday.

The man has been in custody since October, after the woman reported the incidents to police, and investigators have been preparing criminal charges of aggravated procurement. Investigators believe the husband ruthlessly exploited his wife on a large scale, prosecutor Ida Annerstedt said.

Prosecutors spoke publicly on Monday for the first time about the total number of men believed to be involved. They have not identified the couple. The man, who is in his 60s, has denied any wrongdoing.

Annerstedt declined to discuss coercion in the case or comment on whether the wife was drugged during the sex.

Swedish law criminalizes buying sex and procuring it, but does not criminalize the selling of sex by sex workers, who are considered exploited victims. If the husband is convicted of aggravated procuring, he could face a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

Two men believed to have purchased sex with the woman have been charged and more suspects likely will be charged, the prosecutor said. They face up to a year in prison if convicted. The purchase of sexual services without physical contact, via the internet, is also criminalized in Sweden.

Annerstedt said the indictment against the husband will be brought on March 13, with the trial expected to start soon after.