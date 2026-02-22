Six Nations favorite France scores 5 tries in 33-8 win against Italy despite some errors

LILLE, France (AP) — France remained on course for the Six Nations title after a scrappy 33-8 win against Italy on Sunday.

Fabien Galthié’s side is favored to win back-to-back titles and is the only team to have won all three matches. France grabbed five tries for a bonus point and has 18 tries so far, having managed a tournament-record 30 last year.

Jet-heeled left winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, lock Emmanuel Meafou and makeshift flyhalf Thomas Ramos scored first-half tries at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, two of them set up by star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont.

But after leading 19-0 inside 30 minutes, the French tried too much entertaining as indiscipline allowed Italy back in.

An opportunist try from fullback Ange Capuozzo followed by Paolo Garbisi’s penalty pulled it back to 19-8.

The scoreboard stayed static until 31 minutes into the second half when the ever-alert Ramos kicked into the right corner to give winger Gaël Dréan a try on test debut.

That try came with down to 14 players after winger Louis Lynagh — the son of Australian flyhalf great Michael Lynagh — was carelessly sinbinned for a deliberate knock-on.

Italy’s bench was angry at the try, which came with the Italians effectively down to 13 because Capuozzo was not yet back on the field following treatment for a shoulder injury.

Center Emilien Gailleton showed his strength when he broke a tackle to dive over in the closing stages, and Ramos converted.

“It wasn’t our most complete performance. But I can tell you Italy really fought hard, we were not surprised by their intensity,” Ramos said. “We have two matches left to go and get the title.”

‘A few mistakes’

Galthié said his players were a bit tense at times.

“We made a few mistakes in terms of our positioning and our lineouts,” he said, pointing to late team changes as a factor.

Matthieu Jalibert pulled out on Saturday night with a minor calf injury and was replaced at flyhalf by Ramos. This forced Galthié to improvise as Théo Attisssogbe took Ramos’ place at fullback and Dréan replaced Attisssogbe on the right wing.

Bielle-Biarrey scored France’s first try in the fourth minute. Attisssogbe won an aerial challenge and Dupont kicked quickly to the left corner, where Bielle-Biarrey profited from a favorable bounce to grab the ball just before it went out.

It was the 22-year-old’s 24th try in 25 tests and his fourth of the tournament. His eight tries in last year’s tournament equaled the record of England’s Cyril Lowe in 1914, and Scotland’s Ian Smith in 1925, when the tournament was the Five Nations.

After France gained ground by spreading the play right, Italy could not prevent Dupont setting up Meafou to bulldoze over in the 15th.

The galloping Gailleton broke free down the left and unselfishly passed inside to Ramos for the third try, which he converted.

Italy pulled a try back when careless defending from Attisssogbe in the right corner allowed Capuozzo to dart over.

More loose French play saw flanker Oscar Jegou trying a one-handed floated pass, which led to an interception and forced Bielle-Biarrey to cover. When France conceded a penalty at the scrum, Garbisi’s kick gave Italy some hope at 19-8 down at the break.

Having impressed against Wales last weekend, center Fabien Brau-Boirie became butter-fingered as he dropped Dupont’s pass in front of the posts midway through the second half.

But as Italy faded, France finally tightened up.

France is away to Scotland and Italy hosts a slumping England side, with both matches on March 7.

France started by crushing Ireland 36-14 and routed Wales with eight tries in Cardiff.

Italy beat Scotland and lost narrowly in Ireland. ___

