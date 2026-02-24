Norway’s King Harald admitted to a hospital on the Spanish island of Tenerife

OSLO, Norway (AP) — King Harald of Norway has been admitted to a hospital in Spain’s Canary Islands during a winter vacation there, the royal palace said Tuesday.

Harald, who turned 89 on Saturday, was admitted to the hospital on Tenerife on Tuesday evening and was being treated for an unspecified infection and dehydration, the palace said in a statement. It added that he was reported to be in good condition.

The king’s personal physician will travel to Tenerife and an update on Harald’s health will be issued on Wednesday after he has assessed the situation, the palace added.

It said that Harald and Queen Sonja were in Tenerife for a winter vacation. Harald has been Norway’s monarch since 1991.