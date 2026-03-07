Italy topple England for the first time in Six Nations history

ROME (AP) — Italy beat England for the first time in a rugby international on Saturday.

Italy triumphed 23-18 at the Stadio Olimpico, finally knocking off the only team it hadn’t beaten since it joined the Six Nations in 2000.

The home side claimed the lead in a scrappy match for the third and final time with eight minutes to go after a Leonardo Marin try converted by Paolo Garbisi, who was a perfect five-of-five off the kicking tee.

Victory minutes later was greeted by hugs of joy in the Italy coaches’ box and on the field, and a giant roar from a near-capacity crowd.

Defeat was England’s third in a row following a 12-match winning streak.

England’s win-loss record against Italy was 32-0 since the 1991 Rugby World Cup in tests capped by both sides, and 26-0 in the Six Nations. England averaged 36.2 points at Stadio Olimpico.

But England contributed to its historic defeat when it received two late yellow cards while in the lead.

At 18-10, Sam Underhill was sin-binned for head contact on Italy prop Danilo Fischetti. Garbisi slotted that penalty kick and another soon after off the post to cut the gap to two.

England captain Maro Itoje was sin-binned in the 64th for illegally slapping the ball in a maul and 13 men were playing Italy’s 15.

England held out and got Underhill back. Then Italy produced the try of the match.

Garbisi kick-passed to left winger Monty Ioane near halfway. Ioane charged and offloaded to Tommaso Menoncello, who bumped off Elliot Daly and passed inside to midfield partner Marin to finish off.

Until then, England looked like holding on after coach Steve Borthwick named a new backline amid 12 team changes, three of them positional, in the most changes by England in the Six Nations era.

England dominated the first quarter but without any punch until center Tommy Freeman scored from an Alex Coles miss-out pass.

Menoncello replied with a break and 40-meter solo try for 10-5 but England reclaimed the lead right on halftime. A counterattack was capped by Fin Smith’s kick-pass to Tom Roebuck that Smith converted for 12-10.

Smith added two more penalties after halftime for 18-10 with Italy down a man after hooker Giacomo Nicotera was yellow-carded for a cynical ruck foul.

But instead of taking advantage, England’s discipline imploded.

