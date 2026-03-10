Skip to main content
Several dead after postal bus bursts into flames west of Swiss capital, authorities say

By AP News
GENEVA (AP) — Police say several people are dead and several others injured after a postal bus caught fire in a town west of the Swiss capital.

Authorities in the Fribourg canton, or region, said in a statement that an unspecified “voluntary act could be the cause” of the fire Tuesday evening in the town of Kerzers, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Bern, the capital.

“After rushing to the scene, rescue teams noted that the vehicle was totally engulfed in flames,” the regional government said in a statement.

Ambulance and helicopter teams ferried three injured people to hospitals, while two others were treated on site.

Authorities said several others were found dead, though the exact number has not been confirmed. An investigation is underway.

