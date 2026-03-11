Ken Follett’s next epic heads to Victorian Britain, where strict morals meet secret passions

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Follett’s next historical epic is a story of forbidden romance set during a time of official propriety, the Victorian age.

Follett’s “The Deep and Secret Things” will be published Sept. 21, 2027, Hachette Book Group and Hachette UK announced Wednesday. His novel follows the life of a noblewoman from South Wales, Helena Bowen, and her attraction to a charming, but disreputable acquaintance, Johnnie.

“I love stories set in the Victorian era because of the shocking contrasts,” Follett said in a statement. “Britain was richer than any country had ever been, but the London slums were places of grim poverty. Moral rules were strict, but rich men had mistresses and destitute women turned, in desperation, to prostitution. Dresses were gorgeous and parties were lavish, but the children of the poor started work at the age of seven.”

The 76-year-old Follett is one of the world’s most popular authors, with sales nearing 200 million copies, according to his publishers. His novels, which have spanned from the Dark Ages to modern times, include “The Pillars of the Earth,” “Eye of the Needle” and “World Without End.”