Wales end three-year Six Nations drought by blowing away Italy in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales tasted Six Nations success for the first time in 1,099 days after blowing away Italy 31-17 in Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The growing confidence from recent narrow losses against Scotland and Ireland spilled over into an unexpected and dominant bonus-point win, Wales’ first in the championship since March 2023 when it beat Italy in Rome.

Wales was physical, direct and ruthless, leading 21-0 by halftime then 31-0 before Italy scored.

The Welsh scramble defense was also impressive as Italy had two tries ruled out, one held up, and another saved by an ankle tap.

While Wales ended the nightmare of a national record 15-match losing streak in the Six Nations, it was expected to finish with a third consecutive wooden spoon depending on fifth-placed England’s result against France in the late match in Paris.

Italy was seeking a third successive win in Cardiff and an historic third win in a single championship after beating Scotland and England, but it was beaten up at the breakdown, lost its composure, and missed 30 tackles.

Wales made the penalties count.

A kick-chase penalty earned by workaholic winger Ellis Mee was booted into the corner and No. 8 Aaron Wainwright crashed over. Despite lineout issues, Wales used the platform again to drive at the line for a second Wainwright try.

Another lineout drive finished with captain Dewi Lake touching down. With Dan Edwards a perfect four-of-four off the tee and nine-for-nine in the tournament, Wales was a deserved 21-0 up after 29 minutes.

They resumed from the second half kickoff. Edwards slanted through a tired defense, converted his try and chipped a drop goal for a scarcely believable 31-0 lead.

Italy ruled the last 30 minutes. But Wales still made it tough for the visitor.

Replacements Tommaso Di Bartolomeo and Tommaso Allan dotted down for Italy but Wales’ defense shone.

Mee held up hooker Giacomo Nicotera and made a try-saving tackle on opposite wing Monty Ioane, Edwards ankle-tapped Tommaso Menoncello when the midfielder looked like he was away, Tomos Williams stopped Allan on the tryline, and James Botham’s sliding hip ruined a chance for Leonardo Marin.

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AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby