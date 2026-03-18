Macron names next nuclear-powered aircraft carrier ‘France Libre’ as a symbol of independence

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday named France’s next nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the France Libre (“Free France”), framing it as a symbol of national independence and a push to strengthen the country’s naval forces, whose presence in the Middle-East region has been significant since the start of the Iran war.

Macron unveiled the warship’s name during a visit to the shipyard in the Western town of Indret, where its two nuclear reactors are to be built. The France Libre, which is to enter service in 2038, will have a capacity for 30 Rafale fighter jets and 2,000 sailors, for an estimated cost of 10 billion euros ($11.5 billion).

The move comes as France deployed to the eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East eight frigates, two helicopter carriers and its current nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle. Macron described the large-scale deployment of the French navy as “unprecedented,” making France the European nation with the most prominent presence in the region.

France Libre is a direct reference to General Charles de Gaulle’s resistance movement, which joined Allied forces to help liberate France and Europe from the Nazis during World War II, Macron said.

“In this name lives the memory of the women and men who stood up against barbarity, united to save the homeland, determined to defend a certain idea of our nation,” he said. “This name therefore seals a pledge for the future: to remain free, we must be feared. To be feared, we must be powerful.”

The new vessel will have a displacement of about 80,000 tons and a length of 310 meters (1,017 feet), compared to 42,000 tons and 261 meters (856 feet) for the Charles de Gaulle.

It would still be smaller than the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier, the largest warship in the world, which has a displacement of more than 100,000 tons and measures 1,100 feet (334 meters).

The France Libre will enhance France’s nuclear capabilities through its capacity, like the Charles de Gaulle, to carry nuclear-armed aircraft, Macron stressed.

Earlier this month, Macron announced France will increase its nuclear arsenal and, for the first time, allow the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to allied countries, in a new strategy aimed at strengthening Europe’s independence.

France has been the only nuclear power in the European Union since Britain’s exit from the bloc in 2020.

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press