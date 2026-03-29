Hundreds of revellers flee after fire breaks out at a dance club in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of partygoers had to flee a dance club in southwestern Germany when a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

None of the 750 guests were injured in the incident in Kehl, a town near the French border, emergency services said.

Police said that three people were treated at the scene for shock.

The club was identified in local media posts as the K Club Kehl, which is a popular venue for hip-hop music.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

At least 80 personnel from the fire department, police, and emergency medical services attended the incident, German news agency dpa reported.

A fire at a nightclub in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve, which killed dozens of people, was linked by investigators to sparklers on Champagne bottles.