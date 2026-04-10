Greenwood turns provider as Marseille halt shaky run to beat bottom club Metz

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Mason Greenwood provided two assists as Marseille bounced back from consecutive Ligue 1 defeats to overcome bottom side Metz 3-1 on Friday.

Habib Beye’s men came into the game having lost to Monaco and Lille by the same 2-1 scoreline and they were determined not to lose a second straight home match for the first time since November 2024.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got them going after 13 minutes when he took Greenwood’s pass and fired home to round off a quick counterattack.

Greenwood’s assist allowed Igor Paixão to chip over the goalkeeper and make it 2-0 three minutes into the second half. But a minute later Georgiy Tsitaishvili pulled a goal back for the visitor.

However, Metz rarely threatened again and Hamed Junior Traore completed the scoring in stoppage time for 3-1 and to lift Marseille above Lille and into third place.

Metz remained on the bottom of the 1 table and almost certain to be relegated.

Paris stun Monaco

Paris FC scored three times in the first 24 minutes to pave the way towards a statement 4-1 victory over Monaco and end its seven-game winning run.

Jonathan Ikone got a brace, either side of a goal from Italian Ciro Immobile, and put the home side in the driving seat.

Monaco pulled a goal back shortly before halftime through Folarin Balogun but Paris substitute Luca Koleosho added the fourth after 71 minutes and extend the club’s sterling run under Antoine Kombouaré, the coach appointed in late February.

The capital side has gone six matches unbeaten since he took over, taking 12 points from a possible 18 in the process.

The result lifted it above Angers and into 12th place in Ligue 1.

It was a chastening defeat for Monaco, for which Paul Pogba appeared as a second half substitute for the first time since December.

Monaco stayed in fifth place but could be passed by Lyon and Rennes, who play this weekend.

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