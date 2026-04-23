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2 trains collide in Denmark, prompting a massive emergency response north of Copenhagen

By AP News
Denmark Train Collision

Denmark Train Collision

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COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, prompting a massive emergency response for what police called a major accident.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Hillerød, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Copenhagen. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Photos from the scene show the front ends of the trains smashed, though both remained upright on the tracks.

Gribskov Mayor Trine Egetved, in a post on Facebook, said some of the injured were flown to the hospital.

She said the crash occurred on a local rail line that’s used by many Gribskov residents, employees and schoolchildren.

Other details were not available.

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