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Partial results show losses for Starmer’s Labour and wins for Reform UK in local elections

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By AP News
APTOPIX Britain Elections

APTOPIX Britain Elections

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LONDON (AP) — Partial results from local elections in England showed large losses for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s governing Labour Party and gains for the hard-right party Reform U.K.

The votes are being widely seen as an unofficial referendum on Starmer, elected less than two years ago.

Areas that counted their ballots overnight saw Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, win hundreds of local council seats in working-class areas in England’s north such as Hartlepool.

Results are due later Friday for the majority of local councils, including Labour strongholds like London, and for semi-autonomous parliaments in Scotland and Wales.

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