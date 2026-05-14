Greece says new biometric checks are active for non-EU travelers, but some could pass without scans

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says a new biometric screening system at airports for non-European Union citizens is fully operational, rejecting reports of a formal summer exemption for British travelers. But busy airports will be allowed to shut off scanners when needed this summer, officials say.

“We have not received any further update or clarification as to whether, for example, specific nationalities are temporarily exempt from the relevant procedure,” the Foreign Ministry said Thursday in response to a question from The Associated Press.

The EU Entry-Exit System, or EES, began operating at Greek airports and other entry points on April 10 as part of a Europe-wide rollout, replacing passport stamps with biometric data collected through photographs and digital fingerprints.

Greek officials visiting the U.K. had earlier suggested the requirement would be waived this summer for travelers from Britain, an important market for Greece’s tourism industry.

Current travel guidance from the U.K. Foreign Office states: “Greek authorities have indicated that they will not collect biometric data (fingerprints and photos) for UK travelers as part of EES. Follow the advice of authorities on the ground.”

But European and Greek authorities later clarified that suspension of the system is permitted only during periods of high passenger traffic at specific entry points and does not apply to any country or nationality.

In practice, however, many travelers are still likely to pass through airports without the new biometric checks, as EU rules allow temporary suspensions during the early stages of implementation.

Last week, Greek police described the digital entry system as being in “full operation,” but said they would take “all necessary measures to ensure the smooth flow of visitors … making full use of provisions in (European) Union legislation.”

Private tour operators fear additional airport checks could discourage travel from the U.K. — especially late bookings — to the EU and widen the disparity with European Union citizens, who can move within the bloc without passport checks.

Nearly 38 million people visited Greece last year, spending 23 billion euros ($25 billion) and boosting the country’s 204 billion-euro economy.

The largest number of visitors came from Germany, at nearly 6 million, followed by Britain at 4.9 million.

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Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and COSTAS KANTOURIS

Associated Press