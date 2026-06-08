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ICC chief prosecutor suspended pending decision by oversight body over sexual misconduct allegations

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By AP News
International Court Libya

International Court Libya

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THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The embattled chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court was suspended from his duties late Monday, after the court’s oversight referred Karim Khan for disciplinary proceedings.

In a scandal that has dragged on for more than two years, the British lawyer is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with a female aide. He has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

A final decision on the fate of the British barrister is now up to the Assembly of States Parties, the body that oversees the ICC, which will hold a special session to decide if Khan can remain in his job at the global court.

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