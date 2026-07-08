Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
90.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

2 girls wounded at a high school in southern Germany, teenage suspect arrested

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Germany School Incident

Germany School Incident

Photo Icon View Photos

BERLIN (AP) — A 16-year-old boy found carrying weapons was arrested after allegedly wounding two 13-year-old girls at a German high school Wednesday, police said.

The suspect was carrying a knife and a firearm, but it wasn’t immediately clear how he wounded the two girls at the Welfen high school in Schongau, Bavarian police said.

Police added that the suspect is believed to have acted alone and the lives of the victims weren’t in danger.

Bavaria’s state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, told German news agency dpa that the suspect had received psychiatric treatment in the past. He didn’t give further details, but said he was a Croatian national who was living with his parents.

Schongau has more than 12,000 inhabitants and is located southwest of Munich.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.