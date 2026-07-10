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Murder probe launched into suspicious death of former British minister

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By AP News

LONDON (AP) — A murder investigation was launched on Friday into the death of Ann Widdecombe, a former member of Parliament who was found dead in her home in southwest England, police said.

The 78-year-old had “sustained serious injuries” when she was found on Thursday in Haytor, on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, according to a statement from Devon and Cornwall Police.

The former Conservative lawmaker and prisons minister found fame after leaving Parliament as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. She later joined the Brexit Party and became a spokeswoman for the anti-immigration Reform UK party.

Police said they were seeking a white male as the suspect.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the circumstances of her death “are extremely distressing.”

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