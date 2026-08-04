Princess Eugenie has given birth to a girl in Portugal, palace says

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby girl, her third child and first daughter, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of the 6-pound, 9-ounce (3 kilograms), girl delivered Monday in Lisbon, Portugal.

The girl was not named yet. The couple has two sons August, 5, and Ernest, 3.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is the niece of King Charles III.

“Their majesties the King and Queen and other members of the royal family were delighted to be informed of the news,” the palace said.