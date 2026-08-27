Car rams pedestrians in northern France, killing 2 and injuring 9 before suspected driver’s arrest

PARIS (AP) — A driver deliberately rammed their car into a group of people in northern France, killing two people and injuring nine others, authorities said.

The incident late Wednesday night in Caen isn’t being treated by officials as a terrorist attack. Caen Mayor Aristide Olivier told local radio ICI Normandie that it seemed to be the result of “a fight that turned bad.”

The top regional official, Calvados Prefect David Clavière, initially said overnight that one person was killed. His office on Thursday revised the death toll upward to two and said nine other people were injured.

The suspected driver has been arrested, according to Clavière, who said the man was born in Russia. A police investigation is underway.

“A car deliberately drove into pedestrians who were in the street opposite the train station,” Clavière said.