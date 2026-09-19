Dutch riot police break up far-right protest in The Hague after violence erupts

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch riot police dispersed several hundred far-right protesters in The Hague on Saturday after violence erupted and local authorities banned a planned march in the city against immigration and asylum policies.

Police officers made several arrests after some protesters started throwing fireworks and other projectiles at them.

Justice Minister David van Weel called on X for an “extremely firm” response to what he described as “disgusting scenes” at the protest. He said that demonstrators made Nazi salutes, chanted antisemitic slogans, attacked police and threw fireworks at riot officers.

“Thanks to all the police officers who are once again standing up for our democratic rule of law,” he wrote.

The Hague municipality banned the march after violence broke out among demonstrators gathered at the Malieveld, a park in the city center, and later ordered the crowd to disperse.

Saturday’s unrest came a year after rioting erupted around a right-wing demonstration. A police car was set on fire during clashes between black-clad protesters and police, and the headquarters of the centrist D66 party — whose leader, Rob Jetten, is now prime minister — was attacked.