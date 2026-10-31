Atletico Madrid goes top of La Liga with win over Levante, ahead of rivalries in Italy and Germany

Atletico Madrid went top of La Liga — for a few hours, at least — with a 2-0 win over Levante, on a day featuring two of European soccer’s biggest rivalries.

Left back Alejandro Grimaldo seized on a missed interception in the Levante defense to get Atletico started with a goal in the 36th minute, before Giuliano Simeone finished off an incisive team move for the second.

Atletico goes one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but Barcelona can take the place back when it plays Alaves later Saturday.

Players wore black armbands as Spain mourns after a deadly train collision. The Spanish soccer federation postponed 24 Copa del Rey games that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Later Saturday, Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane and Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the German league without Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who is resting after he was released from hospital following a sudden collapse last week. In Italy, AC Milan hosts Inter Milan in the latest edition of their famous rivalry.

In the English Premier League, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s job is under yet more pressure after a 2-0 loss to Chelsea. League leader Manchester City was playing Brighton.

High-flying Freiburg wins again in Germany

In the German Bundesliga, last season’s Europa League finalist Freiburg beat Augsburg 2-1 on Cyriaque Irie’s 85th-minute goal to stay third and cut the gap to one point behind leading duo Dortmund and Bayern ahead of their “Klassiker.” Leipzig is close behind in fourth after beating Schalke 2-0.

The league’s top scorer Niclas Füllkrug added his ninth goal of the campaign as Werder Bremen beat Hoffenheim 2-0 to move up to fifth. Bayer Leverkusen’s strong early form hit another setback in a 4-2 loss at home to Stuttgart for back-to-back defeats. Borussia Moenchengladbach and Paderborn drew 0-0.

In Italy, Bologna beat Monza 2-1 to move up to eighth in Serie A. In France, Troyes hosts Le Mans in the only top-division game of the day after three others were moved because of protests across the country.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer