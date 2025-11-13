Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
58.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Body of missing priest found in central Mexico

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The body of a priest reported missing in late October outside Mexico City has been found wrapped in plastic and tied to a chair in a river, the Mexico state prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Rev. Ernesto Baltazar Hernández Vilchis, 40, disappeared in Tultepec, north of Mexico City on Oct. 27. His body was found Wednesday about 9 miles (15 kilometers) away and authorities are investigating the homicide, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Priests are sometimes victims of organized crime in Mexico. Last month, the body of a priest was found in the mountains of the southern state of Guerrero.

The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center, which tracks attacks on priests, said 10 priests were killed in Mexico from 2019 to 2024.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.