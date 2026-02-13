Skip to main content
Ecuadorian leafs, Argentine protests and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

By AP News
Feb. 6-12, 2026

Ramon Pucha demonstrated how to turn a leaf into a hat to protect himself from the sun while looking for seeds to grow on his family’s farm, where he preserves native species and shares seedlings with neighboring communities in an effort to protect biodiversity, in Ecuador’s Amazon region. Students led a march on National Youth Day in Caracas, Venezuela, to call for the release of detainees who are considered political prisoners by their relatives and human rights groups. Workers mobilized by trade unions converged in a Buenos Aires square, blocking traffic and clashing with police as Argentina’s Senate debated and ultimately approved a labor overhaul.

This gallery was curated by photographer Esteban Felix, based in Santiago, Chile.

