Shakira’s 5-show El Salvador residency fuels Bukele’s push to remake the country’s image

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A five-concert “residency” by singer-songwriter and superstar Shakira in El Salvador’s capital builds on President Nayib Bukele ’s yearslong effort to remake the Central American country’s international image from one of the world’s most violent countries into one of the safest.

The sold-out shows in the country’s National Stadium Jorge “El Magico” González this week follow international surfing tournaments and the Miss Universe competition two years ago. El Salvador has seen big name performers in recent years, but like Bad Bunny in 2022 and Karol G in 2024, they typically play one concert and move on.

Shakira initially scheduled three dates of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” in El Salvador, but when the tickets went fast, Bukele wrote on X: “El Salvador is changing and Central America too. Shakira sold out all the tickets for her 3 dates in less than 24 hours. I know the enormous effort the producers are making to extend this impressive Central American residency, based in our country.”

The Colombian singer replied almost immediately: “Thank you, El Salvador and Central America. We’re going with two more dates!”

Gang crackdown

What Salvadorans and many of the tens of thousands of foreigners who the organizers say bought tickets attribute the spectacle to is the country’s security turnaround.

That has been achieved with a crackdown on criminal gangs under a state of emergency that is nearly four years old, under which some constitutional rights like access to a lawyer are suspended. The extraordinary powers have enabled the government to lock up more than 91,000 people often without due process. Hundreds have died in prison without being convicted of a crime.

The measures have been criticized by human rights organizations in El Salvador and abroad, but the success against El Salvador’s gangs has won praise from Salvadorans and admiration from neighboring countries struggling to control gang violence.

Tourism Minister Morena Valdez said Thursday that hotels in the capital were at capacity, some tourists were booking at nearby beaches or outlying cities and it was all expected to generate about a $55 million economic impact.

“It’s our first time in El Salvador, but we are going to return because El Salvador and its security are fashionable now,” said Roy Mora who traveled from Cartago, Costa Rica for Thursday night’s concert.

“We’re amazed by the security, it’s true what they say and you have to see it,” said María José De Mora, his wife, standing outside the stadium.

Security that draws fans

Last month, Bukele visited Costa Rica at the invitation of President Rodrigo Chaves for the groundbreaking of a new prison inspired by the massive lockup Bukele built for gang suspects early in the state of emergency.

Bukele has lashed out at critics of his methods, trusting in the results that have made him extremely popular at home.

“I don’t care that they call me dictator,” he said in an address to the nation last June. “I prefer they call me dictator than see how they kill Salvadorans in the streets. I prefer they call me dictator, but Salvadorans can finally live in peace. Let them keep arguing semantics and we’re going to continue to be focused on results.”

Outside the stadium Thursday, Fidel Pérez and his family said they had traveled from Guatemala City to see the show and planned to stay three days to also take in the beach and a nearby volcano.

“We’re going to take advantage that there aren’t any gangs,” Pérez said. “We’re not afraid of being assaulted or killed and we’re going to go everywhere without problems.”

By MARCOS ALEMÁN

Associated Press