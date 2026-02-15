Brazil Carnival street party do’s and don’ts: A survival kit from veterans to beginners

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Carnival in Rio de Janeiro is for the uninitiated an energetic spectacle of joy, beauty and just-let-it-go. But for revelers with years of experience it is also a test of endurance, street-wise culture and pacing that allows them to still be standing after four days of festivities.

A balance between dos and don’ts is also needed, veteran Brazilian Carnival partygoers assure. Drinking water under Rio’s scorching summer heat is a must. But drinking too much of it requires revelers to find a bathroom, and that can be a scathing experience.

Eating a sound breakfast is key for energy, but a bit too much could mean a very slow walk along the cobblestone streets as other revelers speed up their pace.

Sunday marks the second official day of the bash, which ends on Ash Wednesday.

Geography and history professor Helena Lemos, 67, who also goes by her Hare Krishna name Kunti Devi Dasi, has been a Rio Carnival reveler since her teenage years. She is playing different drumming instruments in five street parties this year, and her survival kit is always with her.

“I am vegetarian, so my food kit is very light, just dried fruit, almonds, raisins. These will give you energy, won’t add to your weight and will keep you cool,” Lemos, who wore a light white shirt and sunglasses, told The Associated Press before her first street party on Friday in the bohemian region of Santa Teresa, in downtown Rio.

“Earlier, I had lemon tea for breakfast to have an easier digestion, had some tapioca pancakes and some coffee for stamina,” she said. “I had a fruit smoothie to get some more energy and then some creatine. When I get back, I will have isotonic drinks because we can’t have them before the street parties.”

Pharmacist Ana Rodrigues Andrade, 44, is playing in nine street parties during this Carnival edition. Years ago she did 15 and still showed up at the city’s glitzy sambadrome to parade for three samba schools. Her main tips regard resting in between parties and bringing hygiene items.

“Under this sun you obviously need sunscreen, you leave home wearing it. You got to prepare it at home and also bring some. Women do need to bring toilet paper and hand sanitizers because the situation of bathrooms during a street party is not good at all. Bring it in a little purse,” Andrade said, as she carried a large drum kit by her belly. “It is also worth bringing a lot of adhesive tape if you’re playing an instrument, so you don’t hurt your hands.”

Physical education teacher Diego Tiriba, 49, has been a Rio Carnival reveler since his childhood. His strategy is being more frugal when he is on the streets and doing most of the preparation at home. He is also concerned about security in a city where criminal activity is considerable.

“I bring a money belt with some cash, a credit card, a bus card, my medical insurance card and the keys to my home, my cellphone and nothing else,” a shirtless Tiriba said, as he removed the money belt from under his shorts. Many women hide their cellphones and money under their shirts.

Most veteran revelers in Rio do not recommend buying food during street parties. Any indigestion might become a major problem at a time when millions are out and public bathrooms might be far. They also say that beer and fast-paced street parties do not go well together on very hot days, for that combination could end in dizziness.

But even longtime revelers make their mistakes.

“Once I spread sunscreen only on my face, the rest of my body was all red,” pharmacist Andrade said. “Today I will have trouble again, I forgot my knee braces to protect from the drum.”

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press