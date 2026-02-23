Massive blackout hits Dominican Republic for the second time in three months

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — An island-wide blackout hit the Dominican Republic on Monday in the second such outage in the past three months, triggering concerns about the stability of the Caribbean country’s power grid.

Monday’s blackout snarled traffic, disrupted public transportation and forced some businesses to close as crews scrambled to restore power.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the outage.

The country’s main power generation plants abruptly stopped supplying energy to the system before noon, causing all other plants to shut down, according to the state-owned Dominican Electricity Transmission Company.

A massive blackout that hit the Dominican Republic last November was blamed on human error during line maintenance work.