Venezuela says more than 3,200 people have been fully released since Amnesty Law took effect

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A special commission of Venezuela’s National Assembly announced Tuesday that over 3,200 people have been fully released since the Amnesty Law took effect four days ago. This group includes both former detainees and those previously under house arrest or other restrictive measures.

Lawmaker Jorge Arreaza, who leads the commission overseeing the Amnesty Law, said in a news conference that authorities have already received 4,203 applications for the program.

He said that after evaluating these requests, 3,052 people previously under house arrest or other restrictive measures have been granted full freedom. Additionally, another 179 individuals who were in prison have also been released.

In the days after the Jan. 3 capture of then-President Nicolás Maduro, Rodríguez’s government announced it would release a significant number of prisoners. However, relatives and human rights watchdogs have criticized the slow pace of releases and the restrictive conditions under which many have been placed after leaving prison.

The amnesty excludes individuals convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, military rebellion or serious human rights violations.

Venezuela-based prisoners’ rights group Foro Penal on Tuesday said it has verified only 91 “political releases” since the Amnesty Law took effect on Feb. 20. It added it has requested a review of 232 cases currently excluded from the amnesty, and that nearly 600 people remain in detention.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america