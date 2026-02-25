Mexico sends second aid package to Cuba as US tightens energy blockade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has sent a second humanitarian aid package for Cuba as the island faces a tightened U.S. embargo and threats of tariffs against countries providing it with oil.

Two Mexican navy vessels carrying 1,193 tons of supplies departed the Gulf of Mexico port of Veracruz on Tuesday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry announced. The shipment is expected to arrive on Saturday.

The Papaloapan is carrying 1,078 tons of beans and powdered milk, while the Huasteco is transporting 92 tons of beans and 23 tons of other food items. According to the Foreign Ministry, the final 23 tons of humanitarian aid were provided by various social organizations with the support of the Mexico City government.

It is the second humanitarian aid package this year to the island.

In February, Mexico dispatched more than 814 tons of food and hygiene products to Cuba while diplomatic talks continued regarding the resumption of oil supplies. The oil shipments were halted in mid-January, just before U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant tightening of the economic embargo on Havana.

Cuba relied heavily on oil shipments from Venezuela that stopped after the U.S. attacked the South American country in early January and arrested its leader.

Cuba produces only 40% of its fuel needs and is highly vulnerable to external blockades. While strong allies like Russia and China have condemned the U.S. measures, their support has remained largely symbolic thus far.

