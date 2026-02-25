Mexican Congress approves trimming work week to 40 hours

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican lawmakers approved President Claudia Sheinbaum’s initiative to gradually reduce the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours early Wednesday.

The constitutional reform now goes to state legislatures for approval, where Sheinbaum’s governing party controls the majority.

It passed the lower chamber of the Congress early Wednesday with 411 votes in favor and 58 against. The Senate had already approved it earlier this month.

The change will be implemented gradually, trimming two hours per year beginning in 2027 and reaching a 40-hour work week in 2030. Lawmakers decided to maintain the requirement for one day of rest for every six days worked, rejecting a proposal to require two days of rest per week.

The government has calculated that the change could affect 13.5 million workers, but some analysts say more than double that number could be covered.

Oscar Ocampo of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness said the gradual implementation should help businesses adjust without hitting their finances.

The change will bring Mexico into line with various countries in Latin America, as well as Europe and Asia, where some are also experimenting with four-day work weeks.