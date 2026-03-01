Supporters of Brazil’s Bolsonaro rally across Brazil against Lula

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated in cities across the South American nation on Sunday, as organizers hoped to build momentum for a right-wing victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

Protesters draped in yellow and green – the colors of the national flag — took to the streets in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the capital Brasilia to voice their opposition to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who faces a tough reelection bid in October.

“This year will be decisive for all Brazilians,” Flávio Bolsonaro, the ex-president’s son who was chosen by his father to stand against Lula, said on Instagram ahead of the demonstration. “We’re one step away from succeeding at rescuing our Brazil.”

Flávio has sought to rally the right around his candidacy against Lula, who has said he will run for a fourth, nonconsecutive term.

Bolsonaro is in prison, where he is serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup despite his 2022 electoral defeat to Lula. Many of Bolsonaro’s supporters believe the embattled far-right leader is the victim of political persecution.

“We believe that 2026 will be the year of the turning point. We have a project led by President Bolsonaro, which was entrusted to Flávio Bolsonaro,” said Douglas Ruas dos Santos, a state lawmaker at the protest in Rio.

Recent polls show Flávio Bolsonaro and Lula as almost tied in a hypothetical run-off vote.

Some 20,000 people attended the protest in Sao Paulo and nearly 5,000 in Rio, according to estimative studies by the University of Sao Paulo and the nonprofit More in Common. The margin of error is of 12%-points.

In Sao Paulo, signs with the message “Free Bolsonaro” abounded on the city’s main artery, Paulista Avenue. Huge inflatable figures depicted Lula in prison clothing and Bolsonaro with the presidential sash. Some waved American flags.

In his speech addressing the crowds, Flávio criticized the Supreme Court, which he accused of “destroying democracy.” A panel of Supreme Cour t justices sentenced Bolsonaro last September.

“The Brazilian people will have the opportunity to choose candidates who are committed to restoring our democracy,” he said.

Igor Jardim, a 45-year-old military officer who was at the protest in Copacabana in Rio, said that Brazil needed to “wake up” – a reference to the slogan of Sunday’s marches, “Wake up Brazil.”

Jardim said he backs Flávio’s candidacy. “He has good proposals, he has a motivation that I think is appropriate for this, and he is our hope.”

Lucas Dumphreys and Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.

By ELÉONORE HUGHES

Associated Press